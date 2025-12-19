Wyatt Johnston scores 2, Roope Hintz has goal and assist as Stars beat Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored twice and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5–3 on Thursday night.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Justin Hryckowian and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen each had two assists, and Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots.

Colin Graf had two goals, and Shakir Mukhamadullin also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a three-game win streak. Macklin Celebrini had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 25 saves.

Hintz opened the scoring for Dallas with 7:35 left in the first period for his 10th goal of the season, and Johnston made it 2-0 with 2:22 remaining.

Mukhamadullin put the Sharks on the board at 1:43 of the second period with his second goal of the year.

Johnston answered at 8:40 with his second of the game and 19th of the season, moving him one behind Jason Robertson for the team lead. Rantanen got his second assist of the night and 32nd of the season on the play.

Graf cut the deficit again with 3:16 remining in the middle period, but Dallas responded quickly as Hryckowian made it 4-2 with 43 seconds left.

Graf completed his two-goal night at 4:32 of the third period, with Celebrini getting his 35th assist.

Benn sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:18 to go.

