Senators score 3 goals in third period of 6-4 win over Blackhawks

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Three third-period goals, including a pair from David Perron, powered the Ottawa Senators to a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Despite a solid effort, Chicago lost its fifth straight game.

Perron scored his first goal on the power play and the second off a great pass from Tim Stutzle. Fabian Zetterlund added a late goal to ice the win for Ottawa.

Stutzle had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Kleven and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Leevi Merilainen made 20 saves.

Ilya Mikheyev scored twice for Chicago, and Andre Burakovsky and Nick Lardis — with his first NHL goal — also scored. Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots.

Ottawa appeared to take a 2-1 lead on a goal by Dylan Cozens, but goaltender interference was called. The Senators challenged and referee Beau Halkidis initially ruled there was no goaltender interference only to correct himself a few seconds later.

Ottawa found itself short-handed after the challenge, but Stutzle took advantage of a turnover by Teuvo Teravainen at center and beat Soderblom on a breakaway.

Chicago’s Frank Nazar took a puck to the face early in the period and did not return.

Kleven left midway through the second period with a lower-body injury.

