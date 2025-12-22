Forsberg, Annunen lead Predators over Rangers, 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos scored, Justus Annunen made 16 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Sunday night.

Ryan O’Reilly had two assists to help Nashville win its second straight and third in four games.

Stamkos had an empty-net goal before Jonny Brozinski spoiled Annune’s shutout bid with 35.9 left.

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Rangers. They had won two in a row.

Forsberg opened the scoring midway through the second period. O’Reilly carried the puck into the New York zone and left a pass for Forsberg on the right side, where he snapped a wrist shot over Quick’s left shoulder for his 16th of the season. The goal extended points streaks for both Forsberg and O’Reilly, with Forsberg reaching eight games and O’Reilly seven.

Rangers captain J.T. Miller missed the game with an upper-body injury sustained in Saturday in a shootout victory over PHiladelphia. Fellow forwards Gabe Perreault and Matt Rempe missed the game due to illness. The Rangers played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to the three forwards being out of the lineup.

Up next

Rangers: At Washington on Tuesday night.

Predators: At Minnesota on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press