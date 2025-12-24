Rangers score 5 goals in the 3rd period to beat the Capitals 7-3 for another road win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taylor Raddysh and Alexis Lafreniere scored 66 seconds apart, part of a five-goal third period for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Raddysh scored twice against his former team, and Vincent Trocheck also had two goals. Will Cuylle and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York, which is 14-6-1 on the road this season and 5-10-3 at home.

John Carlson, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals, who are 1-4-2 in their last seven games.

After the Rangers trailed 3-2 entering the third, Raddysh tied it when his backhand effort in close ended up behind goalie Logan Thompson with 11:50 to play. Just over a minute later, Panarin’s shot from near the blue line deflected in off Lafreniere.

Trocheck made it 5-3 with 6:17 left, and Panarin added a goal into an empty net. Then with the goalie back in, Trocheck scored another.

Raddysh, who scored seven goals for the Capitals last season, received a message on the video board welcoming him back, then opened the scoring later in the first period. It was 1-all in the second when Strome scored after Igor Shesterkin nearly robbed him with a glove save. The puck came across the goalmouth to the Washington forward, and he appeared to have most of the net to shoot at before Shesterkin snapped his glove across and caught the puck in spectacular fashion.

After a review, however, it was determined the puck crossed the goal line, and the Capitals took a 2-1 lead.

Cuylle tied it later in the period, but Protas answered 57 seconds later.

Washington’s Ryan Leonard had two assists in his first game back from an upper-body injury. His face was bloodied on a check from Jacob Trouba in a Dec. 5 game at Anaheim.

Tom Wilson missed the game for the Capitals because of an illness. Rangers assistant coach David Quinn was not behind the bench, also because of an illness.

Up next

Rangers: At the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Capitals: At the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer