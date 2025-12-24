Pelech scores late in 3rd period as Islanders beat Devils 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Pelech scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders and David Rittich stopped 28 shots as New York snapped a three-game skid before the NHL enters its three-day holiday break.

Brett Pesce scored for New Jersey in its second straight loss. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves.

Islanders captain Anders Lee made a cross-ice pass to set up Holmstrom for a one-timer that went wide, and Pelech scored on the rebound with 1:15 remaining.

Holmstrom tied the score with 7:50 left in the second period after capitalizing on a miscue by Markstrom. The Devils’ goaltender left the crease to play the puck in the corner, but a miscommunication with Jonas Siegenthaler allowed the puck to squirt free, and Holmstrom scored into the open net.

Pesce opened the scoring with less than five minutes remaining in the first period with his first goal of the season in his 13th game.

Rittich made a key save on a breakaway by Jack Hughes midway through the second period, preventing New Jersey from extending its lead.

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press