Steve Stamkos scores twice in third period to rally Nashville past Utah, 4-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored two goals less than two minutes apart in the third period to rally the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Stamkos scored a power-play goal with 8:21 to play to tie the game at 3, then scored the winner with 6:43 left.

Ryan O’Reilly assisted on both goals. Roman Josi and Luke Evangelista also scored to help Nashville secure its fourth win in five games. Juuse Saros made 28 stops for the Predators.

JJ Peterka, Mikhail Sergachev, and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah, which dropped its second straight game. Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Peterka scored his 15th goal of the season on a power play to put Utah on the board at the 5:48 of the first.

Josi leveled the score for Nashville four minutes later, snapping the puck home from long distance.

Utah regained a 2-1 lead on Sergachev’s goal at the 3:41 of the second. He blasted the puck down the middle, near the blue line, and threaded the shot past multiple defenders.

Evangelista answered at the 7:51 mark of the second. He collected a puck that bounced off Vanecek’s glove and sent a wrist shot around his right side.

Guenther scored his 17th goal of the season at the 4:02 of the third, putting Utah back in front 3-2.

By JOHN COON

Associated Press