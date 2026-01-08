Mammoth beat Senators 3-1 hours after NHL awards Utah 2027 Winter Classic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Crouse and John Marino scored in a 3:21 span in the first period, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves and the Utah Mammoth beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night to cap a big day for the franchise.

The Mammoth won hours after the NHL announced the team will host the 2027 Winter Classic at the University of Utah’s football stadium.

Clayton Keller assisted on the first-period goals, and Daniil But also scored. The Mammoth opened a seven-game homestand, rebounding from a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Ridly Greig scored for Ottawa, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 18 shots. Greig has scored in all four games he has played against Utah.

Crouse opened the scoring from the slot at 3:59, and Marino scored off a rebound at 7:20. Greig scored through a crowd in front for Ottawa with 2:19 left in the opening period.

But made it 3-1 at 5:41 of the third on a wild scramble in front. The goal survived a video review for goalie interference.

Ottawa has lost two in a row. The Senators had won two straight before a 5-3 home loss to Detroit on Monday night.

