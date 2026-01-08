Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mammoth beat Senators 3-1 hours after NHL awards Utah 2027 Winter Classic

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Senators Mammoth Hockey

Senators Mammoth Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Crouse and John Marino scored in a 3:21 span in the first period, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves and the Utah Mammoth beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night to cap a big day for the franchise.

The Mammoth won hours after the NHL announced the team will host the 2027 Winter Classic at the University of Utah’s football stadium.

Clayton Keller assisted on the first-period goals, and Daniil But also scored. The Mammoth opened a seven-game homestand, rebounding from a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Ridly Greig scored for Ottawa, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 18 shots. Greig has scored in all four games he has played against Utah.

Crouse opened the scoring from the slot at 3:59, and Marino scored off a rebound at 7:20. Greig scored through a crowd in front for Ottawa with 2:19 left in the opening period.

But made it 3-1 at 5:41 of the third on a wild scramble in front. The goal survived a video review for goalie interference.

Ottawa has lost two in a row. The Senators had won two straight before a 5-3 home loss to Detroit on Monday night.

Up next

Senators: At Colorado on Thursday night.

Mammoth: Host St. Louis on Friday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.