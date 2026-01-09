McDavid extends points streak to 17 games, Oilers hand Jets 11th straight loss

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to extend his points streak to a career high-matching 17 games and the Edmonton Oilers beat Winnipeg 4-3 on Thursday night for the Jets’ 11th straight loss.

McDavid has 18 goals and 23 assists during the streak. He has 29 goals and 48 assists in 44 games overall this season.

Evan Bouchard also had a goal and added, Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin each added a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 13 shots. Edmonton is 22-16-6.

Josh Morrissey, Tanner Pearson and Kyle Connor scored to help the NHL-worst Jets take a 3-1 lead in the first period. They fell to 15-22-5.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg.

Bouchard scored on the power play to give Edmonton a 4-3 with 9:23 left. With Nino Niederreiter off for delay of game, Bouchard’s screened shot from the blue line eluded Hellebuyck. Podkolzin and McDavid assisted.

Hyman tied it at 3 at 8:19 of the third when his shot from in close beat Hellebuyck.

The Oilers pulled to 3-2 with 21 seconds left in the second. Leon Draisaitl set up McDavid in front of the net. He faked a shot, then beat Hellebuyck.

Oilers: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Los Angeles on Friday night.

