Kyle Connor scores twice, Jets beat Avalanche 3-2 for 3rd straight victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor broke a tie with a minute left with his second goal of game, Stuart Skinner made 32 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Mark Scheifele sent a pass from near the boards across to Connor charging the net and he fired a shot that beat goalie Mackenzie Blackwood. Connor has five goals in four games to tie for the NHL lead.

Connor and Cole Perfetti had second-period goal to give the Jets a 2-1 lead.

Fedor Svechkov tied it for Colorado with 7:25 left in the third.

Jaden Schwartz opened the scoring in the first for the Avalanche. Blackwood stopped 16 shots.

Up next

Avalanche: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Anaheim on Friday night.

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