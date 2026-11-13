Avs lose MacKinnon, Makar to injury in 4-3 overtime loss at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring his second goal of the game 2:08 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat Colorado 4-3 on Thursday night after the Avalanche lost superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries.

MacKinnon and Makar left in the second period because of lower-body injuries. MacKinnon left with just over eight minutes remaining after a check from Artem Zub in the hip area and was seen grabbing his right side. Makar was injured moments earlier.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson also scored for the Senators (12-6-2). Linus Ullmark returned to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 21 and made 26 saves.

Arturi Lehkonen, Parker Kelly and Gabriel Landeskog scored for the Avalanche (11-6-3). Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 shots.

The Senators tied it with 3:56 remaining in regulation when Batherson snagged a loose puck in the crease and buried his 10th of the season.

In OT, Pinto intercepted a pass in Colorado’s zone and fired in a wrist shot.

Up next

Avalanche: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

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