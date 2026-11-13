Mark Scheifele and Dawson Mercer score 2 goals each as Jets roar past Stars 8-3

DALLAS (AP) — Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist, and Dawson Mercer had his second consecutive two-goal game as the Winnipeg Jets rode a five-goal second period and scored the final six goals to rally past the Dallas Stars 8-3 on Thursday night.

Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and two assists each, Dylan Samberg had a goal and an assist and Cole Koepke also scored as the Jets won their fifth consecutive game. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.

Arttu Hyry, Roope Hintz and David Perron scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger, who went in with the NHL’s fourth-best goals-against average at 1.99, allowed a season-high six goals on 27 shots and was pulled a minute into the third period. Casey DeSmith gave up two goals, within 15 seconds, on two shots.

The Stars allowed eight goals for the first time in a decade. The last time was an 8-2 loss at Winnipeg on Nov. 8, 2016.

Perron gave Dallas a 3-2 lead midway through the second period with his first goal since the 38-year-old was signed as a free agent on Oct. 15. A three-goal Jets surge closed the period, beginning with a goal at 13:55 by Mercer, acquired on Oct. 25 from New Jersey in the Connor Hellebuyck trade, and capped by Mercer’s score with 7.3 seconds left.

Scheifele has four goals and four assists in the last four games.

Each team had a goal disallowed — Winnipeg’s for offside and Dallas’ for a kicking motion. The ruling against the Stars negated an assist that would have been the 1,000th career point for captain Jamie Benn.

Winnipeg’s Cole Perfetti and Dallas’ Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist had two assists each.

The Stars played for the first time since Saturday and began a run of three games in four days, all at home.

Up next

Jets: Visit Chicago on Saturday.

Stars: Host Buffalo on Saturday night.

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