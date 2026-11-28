PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny, Porter Martone and Tyson Foerster scored on the power play and the Flyers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Friday with Philadelphia leading scorer Matvei Michkov benched.

Michkov was scratched for an “internal team matter,” according to a statement by Dan Hilferty, the Flyers’ team governor, about two hours before gametime. The 21-year-old Russian leads Philadelphia with a team-best 11 goals and 20 points.

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said before the game that that he wanted to get through the contest and would address the Michkov issue later.

Noah Cates also scored and Sean Couturier added an empty-net goal for Philadelphia, which has won four of its last five game. Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

Jake DeBrusk and Filip Hronek scored for Vancouver, which has lost four of its last five games and has a league-worst record of 6-21-1. Leevi Merilainen made 24 saves.

The Flyers power play, which has been among the worst in the NHL in recent years, converted three of five chances against the Canucks.

Foerster opened the scoring in the first period, scoring with a wrist just under five minutes in.

Early in the second, Cates grabbed a loose puck and slid it through Merilainen’s pads. Martone added his fourth of the season at 10:37.

Vancouver rallied by scoring the next two goals. Hronek scored at 12:05 of the second and DeBrusk’s shot at the 2:22 mark of the third that made it a 3-2 game. But, 3 1/2 minutes later Konecny picked up a loose puck to the side of Merilainen and punched home his fifth of the season to restore a two-goal edge.

Up next

Canucks: At Boston on Sunday.

Flyers: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

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