ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cale Makar was the lone scorer in the shootout, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period for a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Devon Toews, Artturi Lehkonen and T. J. Hughes scored in regulation, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which trailed 3-0 with less than seven minutes left in regulation.

Makar’s low shot in the fourth round of the shootout got past Jesper Wallstedt to complete the improbable comeback.

Colorado has won three straight games and is 6-1-2 in its past nine contests.

With Blackwood pulled for an extra skater, Hughes one-timed a rebound from the slot with 59 seconds left in the third period to tie the game.

Lehtonen tipped in a Makar shot with 3:59 left — also with Blackwood on the bench — to get Colorado within one after Toews scored less than three minutes earlier.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals for the second time in three games and Blake Coleman had one for the Wild, who lost 4-3 to Utah Wednesday and are 12-1-4 in their past 17 games.

Wallstedt made 28 saves for Minnesota, which has an NHL-best 42 points.

The Avalanche blanked their previous two opponents, including Montreal 6-0 Wednesday, but were down 2-0 less than 13 minutes into the game.

Capitalizing on a Colorado turnover, Eriksson Ek weaved around three defenders and scored from the left circle at 7:49 of the first period.

Less than five minutes later, Coleman outmuscled two defenders into the offensive zone before scoring in front.

A pretty passing play between Coleman, Brock Faber and Eriksson Ek led to a 3-0 lead in the final minute of the second period, with Eriksson Ek converting a feed from Faber.

Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes missed his fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury. Considered day-to-day, he will travel on the team’s upcoming three-game trip.

Up next

Avalanche: Home Saturday against San Jose.

Wild: At Chicago on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press