NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Laba scored his first goal of the season early in the third period and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Saturday night.

Laba beat Flames netminder Dustin Wolf on a breakaway at 3:48 of the third for his first goal in New York’s 26th game. The struggling center, playing his 100th career game, hadn’t scored since March 14.

The Rangers held on to break a three-game losing streak and improve to 10-3-0 at Madison Square Garden.

Calgary was coming off Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Devils in Newark, New Jersey. The Flames are 1-4-1 in their last six games.

Wolf made a number of saves to keep the game scoreless, including a pad stop on New York’s Matt Rempe with 7:10 left in the second. He made another on Tye Kartye on the power play 2:36 into the third. Wolf finished with 28 saves.

The Rangers failed to convert on four power-play chances before Laba managed to break the scoreless tie at even strength.

The Rangers held a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal in each of the first two periods. New York also missed the net 14 times through two periods.

The shutout was Korpisalo’s first as a Ranger and the ninth of his career. The 32-year-old goaltender is 4-1-0 this season. He made saves on defensemen Simon Nemec and Zayne Parekh in the last minute.

The Rangers were coming off a 2-1 loss at Chicago on Friday.

New York is missing forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, Oliver Bjorkstrand, plus rookie defenseman Alberts Smits. That is in addition to losing starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the season to a lower-body injury on Oct. 9.

While the Rangers have 10 wins in 13 home games, they are 4-8-1 on the road.

Up next

Rangers: Hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Flames: Visiting the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday to complete five-game trip.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press