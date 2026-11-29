RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho opened the scoring with a goal on the first shift and the Carolina Hurricanes held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 to win their fourth game in a row on Saturday night.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin scored as the Hurricanes stretched their points streak to nine games (8-0-1). Pyotr Kochetkov made 11 of his 23 saves in the third period.

Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators, but Ottawa was left without a point for only the second time in its last 12 games. Jordan Spence had two assists. Samuel Ersson, in his first outing since Nov. 19, stopped 34 shots.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Carolina eliminated the Senators in the first round of last spring’s Eastern Conference playoffs on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Aho posted a goal 20 seconds into the game, marking the second time this season he scored less than 30 seconds into a game.

Twice the Hurricanes built two-goal leads. Deslauriers’ third goal of the season also came in the first.

Pinto scored 4:07 into the second period to cut the gap to 2-1. Slavin countered less than 4½ minutes with a blast from inside the blue line.

Halliday’s tally at 9:19 of the third cut into the lead. Ersson stopped William Carrier’s breakaway with about seven minutes left, keeping the score at 3-2.

Kochetkov blocked two quality chances from Pinto’s in the final 90 seconds to seal the win.

Up Next

Senators: At Nashville on Monday.

Hurricanes: At New York Rangers on Monday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press