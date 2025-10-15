Avalanche visit the Blue Jackets after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (3-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Avalanche’s 3-1 win.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 26-10-5 at home last season. The Blue Jackets scored 267 total goals last season (35 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

Colorado went 49-29-4 overall and 24-19-2 on the road last season. The Avalanche had a 25.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 230 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

By The Associated Press