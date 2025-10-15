Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Avalanche visit the Blue Jackets after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Colorado Avalanche (3-0-1, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Avalanche’s 3-1 win.

Columbus went 40-33-9 overall and 26-10-5 at home last season. The Blue Jackets scored 267 total goals last season (35 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals).

Colorado went 49-29-4 overall and 24-19-2 on the road last season. The Avalanche had a 25.2% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 230 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.