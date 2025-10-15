Flyers host the Jets after Couturier’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (2-1, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Winnipeg Jets after Sean Couturier’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Flyers’ 5-2 win.

Philadelphia went 33-39-10 overall and 20-20-1 at home last season. The Flyers had a 15.0% power play success rate last season, scoring 32 goals on 214 chances.

Winnipeg had a 56-22-4 record overall and a 26-20-1 record in road games last season. The Jets scored 275 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 28.2 shots per game).

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press