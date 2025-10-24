Skip to main content
Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Flyers

By AP News

New York Islanders (4-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 0-0-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 3-3-1 record overall. The Flyers have gone 1-2-1 in games decided by a single goal.

New York is 0-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 4-3 overall. The Islanders serve 12.1 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in the league.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

