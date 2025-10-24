Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stars take losing streak into home matchup with the Hurricanes

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to break a four-game slide when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas is 3-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in home games. The Stars are 3-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina is 4-1-0 on the road and 6-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 6-0-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.