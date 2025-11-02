Seattle and Chicago face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-3, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-2-4, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks hit the ice in Western Conference play.

Seattle has a 5-2-4 record overall and a 3-0-2 record on its home ice. The Kraken have conceded 31 goals while scoring 30 for a -1 scoring differential.

Chicago has a 2-2-2 record in road games and a 5-4-3 record overall. The Blackhawks are fourth in NHL play serving 12.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press