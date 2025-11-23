Skip to main content
Cutter Gauthier capitalizes on Mitch Marner’s mistake to give Ducks 4-3 OT win over Golden Knights

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored with 1:03 left in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Vegas’ Mitch Marner whiffed trying to execute a backhand pass from behind his own goal, sending the puck right to Gauthier in the slot for a wrist shot and his 13th goal of the season.

Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry each had a goal and an assist, Olen Zellweger also scored, and the Ducks ran their record in games going past regulation to 6-1 this season. Lukas Dostal made 29 saves.

Braeden Bowman scored for the third straight game, Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl each had a goal, and Jack Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights. Akira Schmid made 29 saves.

Vegas extended its point streak to six games (3-0-3) but couldn’t turn its overtime woes around, dropping to 1-6 in three-on-three hockey.

The Golden Knights jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals from Theodore and Bowman 1:12 apart early in the first period. Bowman is the second Vegas rookie to post a three-game scoring streak, and he has four goals and one assist through his first six NHL games.

Anaheim responded when LaCombe buried a one-timer through heavy traffic, followed by Zellweger tying it up at 2-all 34 seconds later.

Hertl put Vegas back in front on the power play with 2:01 left in the first period when Eichel’s long shot redirected in off his hand standing at the top of the crease.

Terry made it 3-3 with 6:10 left in the second period on a wrist shot from the right circle set up by Leo Carlsson’s entry into the zone off the rush.

Golden Knights: Visit Utah on Monday night.

Ducks: Host Vancouver on Wednesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

