Konecny, Cates, Brink each have goal and assist as Flyers beat Sabres 5-2 for 4th win in 5 games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny, Noah Cates and Bobby Brink each had a goal and an assist, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in five games.

Trevor Zegras and Owen Tippett also scored and Travis Sanheim and Matvei Michkov each had two assists to help the Flyers get their ninth win in 14 games (9-3-2). Samuel Ersson stopped 24 shots.

Jason Zucker and Bowen Byram scored for the Sabres, and Colten Ellis finished with 30 saves. Buffalo snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in 10 games.

The Sabres got on the scoreboard first on Zucker’s power-play goal 4:08 into the game. Shane Doan sent a pass from behind the net to Zucker in front, and he quickly put it past Ersson for his eighth.

The Flyers then took control with three goals in 59 seconds for a 3-1 lead before the midpoint of the period.

Konecny tied it with a power-play goal on a point shot through traffic at 8:26.

With the Flyers back on the advantage after an unsuccessful challenge on the goal, Zegras put them ahead at 9:04 as his pass for Konecny riccocheted off the skate of Buffalo’s Ryan McLeod and in past Ellis. It was Zegras’ 10th.

Brink capped the flurry for a two-goal lead 21 seconds later as he scored from the left side on the rebound of a shot by Cates.

Just 5 seconds after another Flyers power play expired, Cates redirected a pass from Brink at 1:45 of the second to push the lead to 4-1.

Byram pulled the Sabres back within two with 8:12 remaining in the middle period, but Tippett restored the Flyers’ three-goal lead 55 seconds later.

Up next

Sabres: At Winnipeg on Friday in the second of a six-game trip.

Flyers: Host Colorado on Sunday in the third of a six-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL