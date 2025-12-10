Lightning snap losing streak with dominant 6-1 win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Tampa Bay scored three times in the first period, Darren Raddysh scored a pair of third-period goals, and the Lightning coasted to a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Brayden Point, Pontus Holmberg and Nikita Kucherov had goals in the first period to help the Lightning snap a four-game losing streak. Charle-Edouard D’Astous added a second-period goal for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive start in relief of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an undisclosed injury.

Oliver Kapanen scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period for Montreal. Jakub Dobes allowed three goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Sam Montembeault to start the second period. Montembeault, making his first appearance since Dec. 2, surrendered three goals on 12 shots.

Cole Caufield’s 11-game point streak came to an end in the loss.

Point’s first-period goal was the team’s first goal in 130:43, with the Lightning having been shut out by identical 2-0 scores in their previous two games.

Ivan Demidov’s failed pass attempt to Noah Dobson at the Canadiens’ blue line came just as Holmberg’s minor penalty for interference was expiring. Holmberg, fresh out of the penalty box, caught up with the loose puck, beating Dobes on a breakaway to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

Jake Guentzel collected his 600th career NHL point with an assist on Point’s goal. He became the 58th U.S.-born player in NHL history to achieve the feat.

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman left the game in the first period with an injury.

Up next

Lightning: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

Canadiens: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

