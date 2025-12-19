J.T. Miller scores in OT to give Rangers 2-1 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — J.T. Miller scored 2:21 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Thursday night.

Rookie Gabe Perrault scored his first NHL goal for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves. New York had lost two straight and five of six (1-3-2).

Jonatan Berggren, claimed off waivers from Detroit earlier this week, scored for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. (2-3-1). Jordan Binnington finished with 28 saves.

Miller was open in the slot and delivered the decisive goal as New York snapped a five-game losing streak in St. Louis.

Shesterkin ended a 12-game stretch in which he had allowed multiple goals in each game. His last game allowing only one goal came Nov. 15 in a shootout victory against Columbus.

Berggren skated along the goal line and beat Shesterkin on a sharp angle over his left shoulder with 1:02 left in the first period. Rookie Dalibor Dvorsky got the assist after poking the puck away from Vladislav Gavrikov to set up the scoring chance.

The Rangers responded at 6:02 of the second, when Perrault deflected a Will Cuylle’s wrist shot past Binnington on the power play. It was the first game for Perrault, a 2023 first-round pick and the son of former NHL All-Star Yanic Perrault, since being called up from the minors in a bid to spark a scuffling offense that had been shut out twice in its previous four games.

For the second straight game, New York was without one of its top scoring threats. Artemi Panarin, tied for the team lead with 11 goals, was scratched due to an illness.

Mika Zibanejad, who also has 11 goals, returned to the lineup after being scratched in the Rangers’ 3-0 loss to Vancouver as discipline for missing a team meeting.

Up Next

Rangers: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Blues: Play at Florida on Saturday to start a two-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JEFF LATZKE

Associated Press