Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is set to undergo hip surgery that will end his season, general manager Patrik Allvin said Tuesday.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” Allvin said. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Injuries have limited him to 43 total games over the past two years since being a second-team NHL All-Star and finishing second in Vezina Trophy voting as the top goalie in the league in 2023-24.

The San Diego, California, native was considered a long shot to make the U.S. Olympic team if he was able to stay healthy. Now 30, Demko was 8-10-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .897 save percentage this season.

