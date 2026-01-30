Skip to main content
Tolopilo makes 32 saves in Canucks’ 2-0 win over Ducks, but doesn’t get credit for shutout

By AP News
Ducks Canucks Hockey

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nikita Tolopilo made 32 saves, Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 9:42 left and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Thursday night.

Tolopilo was denied his first NHL shutout after missing the first 2:11 of the second period because of concussion protocol after he was run over by Ryan Poehling late in the first period.

Kevin Lankinen made one save before Tolopilo returned.

O’Connor scored on a one-timer off Jake DeBrusk’s pass. DeBrusk was playing his 600th NHL game.

Teddy Blueger put it away with a short-handed empty-netter with 28 seconds left.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play.

Ducks: Host Vegas on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host Toronto on Saturday to close an eight-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

