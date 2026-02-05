Sweden beats Germany 4-1 in opening game of Olympic women’s hockey tournament

MILAN (AP) — Lina Ljungblom scored two goals to lift Sweden to a 4-1 comeback win over Germany in the opening game of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament Thursday.

Katarina Jobst-Smith’s goal early in the first period gave Germany the lead before Ljungblom’s two goals turned the game around and Mira Jungaker and Thea Johansson extended the Swedes’ lead. Sweden outshot Germany 37-16 and Lisa Johansson and Jenna Raunio each had two assists.

Beating Germany is a big step in Sweden’s push to win Group B, where the lower-ranked teams play, and secure a better seeding for the quarterfinals. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B make the playoffs.

Also Thursday, Vice President JD Vance plans to watch as the United States women’s team begins its Olympic campaign against Czechia.

Canada’s game against Finland was scheduled for Thursday night but postponed to Feb. 12. The Finns were affected by a stomach virus and had only eight skaters and two goaltenders at practice earlier Thursday.

Host team Italy takes on France in the first game at the main rink, the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, which faced scrutiny over construction delays.

