Devils acquire Luke Evangelista from the Predators for 2 high draft picks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired Luke Evangelista in a trade with the Nashville Predators.

The teams announced the deal Tuesday. New Jersey sent a conditional first-round pick and its own second-rounder in 2028 to Nashville for the 24-year-old forward.

Evangelista is coming off setting career highs with 44 assists and 56 points while also scoring 12 goals last season. He has one more year on his contract at a salary cap hit of $3 million.

“We know Luke is a good, young player who has endeared himself to our fans, so this decision was not made lightly,” Predators general manager Chris MacFarland said. “At the same time, we’ve explored all possibilities in pursuit of making our team better moving forward. This trade … provides us with flexibility from a roster and salary cap standpoint to make additional improvements to our team; and creates a space for the promising young wingers within our organization to compete for, and earn, an NHL job.”

Evangelista has 143 points in 259 regular season and playoff games in the league. Acquiring him is the latest move for the Devils by first-time GM Sunny Mehta.

The conditional pick Nashville is getting is Colorado’s. If the Avalanche do not transfer their 2027 pick to Toronto or the choice in ’28 is in the top 10, the Predators get their pick in 2029.

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