Evan Bouchard continues historic start, Oilers pummel Ducks in 2nd period in 5-2 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Evan Bouchard had two goals and an assist to become the second defenseman in NHL history with at least six goals through the first four games of a season, and the Edmonton Oilers used a five-goal second period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Bouchard has a league-leading six goals through four games. Harry Cameron had eight goals in four games for the Toronto Arenas during the NHL’s inaugural season in 1917-18.

Leon Draisaitl had four assists, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, Kasperi Kapanen and Vasily Podkolzin also scored, and the Oilers overcame a sluggish start to win their third straight game. Devon Levi made 28 saves.

Beckett Sennecke had two power-play goals and Leo Carlsson had two assists, but the Ducks lost for the first time in three games. Lukas Dostal made 12 saves, stopping just six of 11 shots in the decisive middle period before being replaced to start the third. Ville Husso made two saves in relief.

Bouchard scored twice in the second period, sparking Edmonton’s rally by cutting it to 2-1 11 seconds into the frame on a long wrist shot through traffic. He put the Oilers in front 3-2 on a one-timer from Draisaitl with 5:48 to go.

Bouchard is the fifth defenseman in league history with at least 10 points through the first four games of a season. The feat was last accomplished by Morgan Rielly in 2018-19 for the Maple Leafs.

McDavid capped off the five-goal outburst by netting his third goal and 12th point of the season with 51.7 left during 4-on-4 play.

After scoring one power-play goal in 82 games as a rookie, Sennecke found the back of the net twice on the man-advantage in the first period.

Ducks winger Nikita Klepov, the No. 15 pick in the 2026 draft, made his NHL debut and became the youngest player in franchise history at 18 years, 102 days old.

Up next

Oilers: At San Jose on Saturday.

Kings: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

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