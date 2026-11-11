Hutson’s goal 74 seconds into overtime lifts Capitals past Senators 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cole Hutson’s goal 74 seconds into overtime, set up by Alex Ovechkin, gave the Washington Capitals to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Capitals overcame a horrid second period in which they allowed two goals and trailed 2-1.

Matt Roy and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for the Capitals (10-6-0). Logan Thompson made 23 saves.

Ridly Greig and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Senators (11-6-2). Samuel Ersson stopped 14 shots.

Outshot 17-2 in the second period, Washington went more than 20 minutes before registering its next shot in the third period.

The Capitals showed life on the power play and maintained control after it expired and capitalized with Hutson finding Dubois at the side of the net for a wide-open shot to tie it at 2 at 12:31 of the third.

Ersson made a big save on Jack St. Ivany with four minutes remaining to keep the game tied.

With 2:57 remaining Jakob Chychrun leveled a huge hit on Nick Cousins, but no penalty was called. Cousins needed help getting off the ice.

Down 1-0 after the first, the Senators scored twice to lead 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Thomas Chabot set up both goals for the Senators.

On the first, Chabot kept the puck in at the blue line and fed Michael Amadio, who quickly passed it back. Chabot then found Greig in the slot, where he beat Thompson off his backhand.

Ottawa took the lead late in the period when Chabot took a pass from Stephen Halliday and put the puck through Chychrun’s legs to Hodgson for his first of the season.

The Capitals opened the scoring just 35 seconds into the game when Roy took a pass from Chychrun and fired a slap shot past Ersson for his first of the season.

Ryan Leonard played his 100th NHL game Tuesday. He has 26 goals and joins Alex Ovechkin (64), Alexander Semin (39), Dmitri Khristich (38) and Peter Bondra (29) as one of only five Capitals since 1990 to score 25 or more goals in their first 100 games.

Up next

Capitals: At the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

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