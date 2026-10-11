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Mammoth bounce back to beat the Sabres 4-1 to close trip

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By AP News
Mammoth Sabres Hockey

Mammoth Sabres Hockey

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BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — John Marino, Anders Lee and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist to help the Utah Mammoth beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Saturday night.

Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Barrett Hayton had two assists.

Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves as the Mammoth bounced back from a 6-1 loss in Boston on Thursday night to win for the third time on a five-game trip.

Tage Thompson had a goal for the Sabres in their second straight loss at home. Colten Ellis stopped 26 shots.

Schmaltz and Lee scored 2:01 apart late in the second period to give the Mammoth a two-goal lead.

Thompson’s goal at 8:00 into the game was Buffalo’s first on the power play this season.

Yamamoto, making his season debut, tied it just past the midway point of the first period. Yamamoto entered the lineup in place of forward Michael Carcone, who is listed as week to week with an upper-body injury.

Schmaltz got his sixth goal in six games this season, and his fourth on the power play, when Cooley set him up at the left edge of the crease.

Marino’s goal at 1:45 into the third period also came on a power play.

Utah leads the NHL with 10 goals in 25 chances this season with the man-advantage. Buffalo ranks near the bottom in converting 1 of 18.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Sabres: Host Florida on Monday to conclude a five-game homestand.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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