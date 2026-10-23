Blues take on the Hurricanes following Holloway’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (5-4-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes after Dylan Holloway’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Blues’ 6-2 win.

St. Louis has a 5-4-1 record overall and a 3-0-1 record on its home ice. The Blues have a +four scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 31 given up.

Carolina has a 6-1-1 record in road games and an 8-2-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have an 8-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blues: Adam Jecho: out (personal), Torey Krug: out (ankle), Ross Johnston: out (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko: out (upper-body), Tyler Tucker: out (knee), Dillon Dube: out (neck), Logan Mailloux: out (hand).

Hurricanes: Mark Jankowski: out (lower-body), Taylor Hall: out (upper body), Seth Jarvis: day to day (shoulder), Jordan Staal: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press