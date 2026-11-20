WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored his first goal of the season with 3:02 left in overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 18th goal and had an assist, and Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which has won seven of eight. Mark Scheifele tallied three assists and Gabriel Vilardi added a pair.

Nico Daws made 22 saves to improve to 3-1 since being acquired from New Jersey in the Connor Hellebuyck deal.

Anthony Duclair, Emil Heineman and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, which snapped its season-best win streak at three games. Semyon Varlamov stopped 18 shots.

After spending much of the overtime period in Winnipeg’s end, Morrissey took a pass from Scheifele and fired a low shot past Varlamov.

Winnipeg went 1 for 2 on the power play. New York went 0 for 3 with the man advantage but got a short-handed goal from Heineman.

New York had three one-goal leads and never trailed until Morrissey ended it. Islanders star defenseman Matthew Schaefer snapped a six-game point streak.

The Islanders scored twice off egregious giveaways by the Jets. The first was from Daws, who tried to backhand a pass to the middle of the ice only to get snuffed out by Heineman. Then, early in the second period, Dylan Samberg coughed up a puck that led to Palmieri’s goal.

Up next

Islanders: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Las Vegas on Saturday night.

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