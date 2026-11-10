Oilers take on the Flyers following Draisaitl’s 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (5-10-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-3-3, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Oilers’ 3-1 win.

Edmonton is 13-3-3 overall and 5-3-2 in home games. The Oilers have a 9-1-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Philadelphia is 1-6-2 on the road and 5-10-5 overall. The Flyers have gone 1-4-4 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has scored 10 goals with 21 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has 10 goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Dvorak has three goals and seven assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alec Regula: out (undisclosed), Isaac Howard: out (knee), Colton Dach: day to day (illness), Frederik Andersen: out (knee), Matt Savoie: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press