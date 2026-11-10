Sharks in action against the Penguins after shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-11-1, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the San Jose Sharks after the Sharks defeated the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout.

San Jose has gone 3-5-0 in home games and 8-11-1 overall. The Sharks are third in NHL play with 89 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Pittsburgh has a 2-7-1 record on the road and a 6-10-2 record overall. The Penguins have conceded 64 goals while scoring 57 for a -7 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivar Stenberg has six goals and six assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has three goals and 15 assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Ville Koivunen: day to day (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body), Elmer Soderblom: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press