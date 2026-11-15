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Connor Hellebuyck makes 43 saves and improves to 7-0 with Devils in 7-4 win over Capitals

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By AP News
Devils Capitals Hockey

Devils Capitals Hockey

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck recovered from a shaky start to make 43 saves, remaining unbeaten in net with New Jersey as the surging Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 7-4 on Saturday night.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice for the Devils, who earned their second win against Washington in three days. Jesper Boqvist, Connor Brown and Lenni Hameenaho each had a goal and an assist.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier also scored to help New Jersey improve to 11-2 since Oct. 20 with its seventh victory in eight games. Meier’s power-play goal late in the second period gave the Devils their first lead, 4-3, and Hischier’s short-handed goal made it 5-3 early in the third.

Rodrigues scored at 3:18 to make it 6-4 and added an empty-netter with 3:15 left.

Hellebuyck gave up three goals in the first but only one after that. He’s won all seven starts with the Devils after being traded by the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ANDREW GILLIS
AP Sports Writer

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