OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 34 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto scored as Ottawa (16-6-3) closed out its three-game homestand with a 2-0-1 record.

Matt Coronato scored for the Flames (10-13-2), who were playing the first of a five-game Eastern road trip.

Devin Cooley made 29 saves and continues to look for his first road win of the season after a 0-4-0 away from home.

The Flames made it a one-goal game, 2-1, when Coronato scored a third-period power-play goal, beating Ullmark glove side.

The Flames found themselves short-handed early in the second after Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven caught Morgan Frost with a hard bodycheck that sent the Calgary forward to the ice. The hit was reviewed, but no penalty was assessed. Joel Farabee was instead handed a double minor for roughing after coming to Frost’s defense, while Ottawa’s Ridly Greig received a roughing minor.

With 48 seconds remaining in the period the Senators had a scare when Tim Stutzle hit the post and grabbed his left knee. The Senators’ leading scorer went to the dressing room, but was back on the ice for the third.

The Senators led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

Amadio opened the scoring midway through the period when he intercepted the puck out front, made a move to pull Cooley and beat him on the glove side.

Just over five minutes later Pinto stepped into the faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Cooley for his 10th of the season.

Cooley faced a flurry of shots in the early parts of the period and made four straight saves to keep the Senators at bay.

With Monday’s win, the Senators matched their longest point streak, nine games (7-0-2), since a run in 2014-15.

Up next

Flames: At the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Senators: At the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

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