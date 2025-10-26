Saquon Barkley breaks out with 150 yards before hurting groin as Eagles pound Giants 38-20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley ran for a 65-yard score on his first carry of the game and topped 100 yards rushing for the first time this season before he left with a groin injury, and Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-20 on Sunday.

The Eagles (6-2) evened the season series against their NFC East rivals after the Giants won 34-17 earlier this month.

Barkley also ripped off a 28-yard run on the final play of the third quarter but shook his head as he ran gingerly back to the sideline. He was checked out inside the medical tent, and later grabbed his helmet and jumped in celebration when backup Tank Bigsby ran for a 29-yard gain.

Hurts, who completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 yards, put the game away with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert to finish that drive and make it 31-13. Barkley did not return to the game, finishing with 150 yards on 14 carries and four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts’ fourth TD pass of the game was a 40-yard strike to Jahan Dotson.

Barkley’s initial carry gave him more yards than he had in all but one game this season. He had just 44 yards last week against Minnesota and rushed for a low of 30 against Denver, a precipitous drop a season after he rushed for more than 2,500 total yards for the Super Bowl champions.

Barkley’s early breakout was another sign the Eagles’ offense has found a groove after a sluggish start to the season. In a win at Minnesota last week, Hurts threw for more than 300 yards and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith had big games. The Eagles ran for 277 yards on Sunday, the final piece they needed under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to feel like they’re on the right path toward a repeat championship run.

Hurts connected with Barkley for a 9-yard TD and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Goedert that sent the Eagles into halftime with a 21-10 lead. Goedert made his career-high sixth TD catch of the season.

Jaxson Dart failed to duplicate his masterful first effort against the Eagles and threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for the Giants (2-6). With New York trailing 24-10 late in the third, Dart was sacked by Jalyx Hunt and the Giants settled for Graham Gano’s 34-yard field goal.

Skattebo’s season could be over

The Giants’ run at their first season sweep of the Eagles since 2007 and first win at Philadelphia since 2013 suffered a serious blow when rookie Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated right ankle and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Skattebo was carted off the field after he took a hard hit over the middle and went down. His foot appeared to twist backward, and players from both teams huddled around the standout running back until he was taken off the field.

Dart threw an 18-yard TD pass to Skattebo that tied the game at 7-all before the Giants unraveled.

Injuries

Giants: CB Art Green (hamstring), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (neck) left with injuries.

Eagles: Brown sat out with a hamstring injury and center Cam Jurgens missed the game with a knee injury.

Up next

The Giants Host San Francisco next Sunday.

The Eagles expect to welcome back defensive end Brandon Graham from his short-lived retirement when they return from a bye on Monday, Nov. 10, at Green Bay.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer