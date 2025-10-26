Jonathan Taylor scores 3 TDs as Colts pull away from Titans 38-14

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and caught another in a milestone game, and Daniel Jones threw for two more scores to help the Indianapolis Colts continue their surprising start with a 38-14 rout over Tennessee on Sunday.

Taylor also scored three TDs against the Titans in each of their previous two meetings, making him the first player in league history to have three touchdowns in three consecutive games against the same team.

He finished with 12 carries for 153 yards, the fourth 100-yard game this season for the league’s rushing leader.

Jones was 21 of 29 with 272 yards and no interceptions though he was sacked a season-high three times as Indy (7-1) stayed atop the AFC South with its fourth straight win. Michael Pittman Jr. caught eight passes for 95 yards and one TD.

The Colts have scored 31 or more points in all four of those victories.

The Titans (1-7) have lost three straight, including the first two games under interim coach Mike McCoy.

Tennessee lost both games to the Colts by at least 21 points and has six double-digit losses this season.

Cam Ward was 22 of 38 with 259 yards, one TD and one interception. Tyjae Spears rushed nine times for 59 yards and one TD.

And the NFL’s highest-scoring team wasted no time getting started.

After settling for a field goal on their opening possession, Taylor and the Colts made it 10-0 with an 18-yard TD run on the next series.

Tennessee answered with Ward’s 1-yard TD pass to Gunnar Helm.

But Pittman made two highlight-reel catches on Indy’s next series — first a tip to himself between three defenders, then a left-handed grab at the goal line despite drawing an interference penalty for a 21-yard TD catch and a 17-7 lead.

The Colts offense kept it going in the second half. Taylor scored on an 80-yard run on their first offensive play of the second half and Indy extended the margin to 31-7 with an 10-yard TD pass from Jones to Josh Downs. Taylor sealed it with a 19-yard TD catch early in the fourth.

Injuries

Titans: Tennessee played without three defensive starters including DT Jeffery Simmons and then lost linebacker Ali Gaye with a knee injury in the first quarter and starting safety Xavier Woods with a hamstring injury in the second half.

Colts: Defensive ends Samson Ebukam (knee) and Tyquan Lewis (groin) were inactive after suffering injuries last week, and receiver/kick returner Anthony Gould left late in the game with a knee injury.

Up next

Titans: host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday before having their bye week.

Colts: visit Pittsburgh next Sunday.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer