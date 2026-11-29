MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s defense returned to form by flustering Michael Penix Jr. into three fourth-quarter turnovers, and the Vikings outlasted the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 on Sunday to give Kirk Cousins a victory over his former team.

Myles Price scored on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff, and Cousins took the Vikings (8-3) into the end zone on their first possession — their first opening-drive touchdown this season — with a 19-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson for a 14-0 lead.

The offense stalled after that, only coming back to life when a leaping interception by Byron Murphy gave the Vikings the ball at the Atlanta 32 with 13:11 remaining in a tie game.

Aaron Jones finished the short drive with a short touchdown run, and Jordan Mason did the same on the following possession after a heavily pressured Penix inexcusably threw a backward pass when trying to discard the ball to dodge a sack. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recovered at the Atlanta 22.

Cousins went 19 for 29 for 186 yards and one interception, including a particularly discouraging drive when the Vikings ran seven plays from the 7-yard line or closer but didn’t score. Cousins’ hurried fourth-and-2 throw to Price in the end zone was off the mark.

But the Falcons, who are still paying off the rest of the $100 million guaranteed they gave Cousins in 2024, clearly would have been better off with the 38-year-old in the pocket than the struggling Penix, whom they drafted eighth overall two years ago to replace him.

Penix went 14 for 21 for 175 yards, three interceptions and the lost fumble, giving him 10 turnovers with only one touchdown pass over the last four games for the Falcons (3-8).

Bijan Robinson was the reason the Falcons had a chance, rushing 27 times for 151 yards and a score and catching two passes for 32 yards against a defense coming off its first setback of the season, a 35-10 loss to the NFC-leading 49ers last week.

With linebacker Blake Cashman sidelined by a back injury, the Vikings badly missed their signal-caller and the heart of their run defense, but they shored up the tackling and better filled the gaps after halftime.

Injury report

Falcons: CB Mike Ford (ribs/ankle) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (wrist) were injured during Price’s touchdown return and taken off on the same cart. They didn’t return. … WRs Jahan Dotson and Zachariah Branch were held out with hamstring injuries. LG Matthew Bergeron (back) was also inactive.

Vikings: LT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder), WR Jordan Addison (thumb) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (quadriceps) were all inactive.

Up next

Falcons: Host Detroit next Sunday.

Vikings: Host Carolina next Sunday.

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By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer