Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin active for London game against Jets

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Broncos Footballl

Broncos Footballl

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin is active and could make his season debut Sunday against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In the past two seasons, McLaughlin has a total of two rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns.

Broncos running back Tyler Badie was inactive.

Denver defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, activated from injured reserve on Saturday, is active.

Guard Calvin Throckmorton, elevated from the practice squad, is active as depth for the injured Ben Powers. Outside linebacker Que Robinson is also active.

Denver’s other inactives are: Sam Ehlinger (emergency third QB), OLB Jonah Ellis, T Frank Crum, DL Jordan Jackson, and DL Sai’vion Jones.

For the Jets, as expected edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is active.

Jets inactives: WR Allen Lazard, CB Michael Carter II, RB Khalil Herbert, T Esa Pole, TE Jelani Woods, DL Tyler Baron and DL Leonard Taylor III.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.