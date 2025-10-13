Rams WR Puka Nacua day to day after spraining ankle in win over Ravens

Puka Nacua is day to day because of an ankle injury the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver sustained in a 17-3 win at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Nacua, who leads the NFL in catches and is second in receiving yards, was hurt early in the second quarter as he tried to make a play in the end zone and got tangled up with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Nacua was able to return to the game in the second half and finished with two receptions for 28 yards.

“He has an ankle sprain, he’ll be day to day, and his status is uncertain for the game,” coach Sean McVay said in a video call on Monday from Baltimore, where the Rams are based this week to prepare for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

The Rams (4-2) do have good options to handle any potential absence of Nacua, who has become the focal point of McVay’s offense since being drafted in the fifth round in 2023. Davante Adams is still settling in after signing a two-year contract as a free agent in March, but the three-time All-Pro has carried multiple offenses as the lead passing game option during his 12-year career. Third receiver Tutu Atwell didn’t play against the Ravens because of a hamstring injury, and McVay expressed optimism he will be able to go at Wembley Stadium.

“We feel really good about the depth of our group at the receiver position, being able to really have the possibility of a plan either or in alignment,” McVay said.

