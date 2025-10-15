Rams WR Puka Nacua misses practice with ankle injury before London trip. Havenstein, Corum also out

NFL receiving leader Puka Nacua has missed practice with the Rams because of a sprained ankle that could keep him out of Los Angeles’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Nacua was injured while falling awkwardly in the end zone during the Rams’ 17-3 victory over Baltimore last Sunday, and he eventually missed the end of the game after briefly returning.

Nacua didn’t work out when the Rams practiced Wednesday at Camden Yards in Baltimore, and coach Sean McVay doesn’t know whether his star wideout will be healthy enough to practice this week.

McVay didn’t definitively rule out his top receiver for the overseas game, even if Nacua can’t practice.

“There’s a difference between return to play (versus a) return to performance,” McVay told reporters in Baltimore. “You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes.”

Nacua leads the league with 54 receptions, and his 616 yards receiving are second to Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 696 for Seattle. Nacua also has two receiving touchdowns and a rushing TD with 52 yards on the ground.

Backup running back Blake Corum and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein also missed practice at Camden Yards with ankle injuries. Havenstein has missed the past two games, while Corum got hurt after rushing for 23 yards on five carries against the Ravens.

Receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) and linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) were both limited in practice, but McVay believes both will play against the Jaguars at Wembley.

Atwell, the Rams’ downfield speed threat, got hurt in practice last week and missed the game in Baltimore.

“We expect him to be ready to roll,” McVay said. “Just being smart, easing him back in.”

