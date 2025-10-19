Josh Jacobs runs for 2 TDs, Micah Parsons has 3 sacks as Packers rally past Cardinals 27-23

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining, Micah Parsons had a career-high three sacks and the Green Bay Packers rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 on Sunday.

Green Bay (4-1-1) fought through a sluggish first half to win its first road game of the season. The Packers had their share of adversity this weekend — the team’s travel was reportedly delayed roughly five hours on Saturday because of mechanical issues with their airplane in Wisconsin.

Arizona (2-5) had a chance to win the game on its final offensive drive but Jacoby Brissett’s fourth-down pass was batted away in the end zone with 6 seconds left. Brissett — filling in for the injured Kyler Murray — threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games by a combined 13 points. They’re just the third NFL team to lose by four points or less in five straight, joining the 2017 San Francisco 49ers and 1984 Cleveland Browns.

Jacobs was a game-time decision because of an illness and calf injury, but produced his third straight two-touchdown game. He finished with 55 yards rushing and also ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love completed 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Parsons finished with three sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries, making life difficult for Brissett all afternoon.

The Cardinals had the ball and a 23-20 lead with 5:58 left but Brissett was stopped short of a first down on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak. That gave the ball to the Packers at the Arizona 48.

Green Bay methodically moved downfield — converting a fourth-and-2 pass to Tucker Craft — before Jacobs fought for the 1-yard touchdown on the 10th play of the drive and a 27-23 lead.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride caught two touchdown passes, including a 12-yard score with 4:17 left in the third quarter for a 20-13 lead.

McBride’s also caught a 15-yard touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Cardinals a 13-3 lead. The Packers managed to make it a one-score game by halftime when Lucas Havrisik booted a franchise-record, 61-yard field goal as time expired, cutting the margin to 13-6.

Havrisik was signed on Oct. 11 to fill in for Brandon McManus, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead on the opening drive after Chad Ryland’s 32-yard field goal. It was the first time Green Bay had given up points in the first quarter all season.

Packers: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) left the game in the second half.

Cardinals: Murray (foot) was among six inactives. RB Emari Demercado (ankle) and S Kitan Crawford (ankle) were also out.

Packers: At Pittsburgh on Sunday, Oct. 26.

Cardinals: At Dallas on Monday, Nov. 3.

