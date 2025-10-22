Penguins bring win streak into matchup with the Panthers

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (4-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the Florida Panthers.

Florida has a 3-0-0 record in home games and a 4-4 record overall. The Panthers are 3– in one-goal games.

Pittsburgh has gone 3-1-0 on the road and 5-2 overall. The Penguins have scored 23 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press