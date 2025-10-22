Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
60.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lamar Jackson back on practice field for Ravens after missing 2 games with hamstring injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Rams Ravens Football

Rams Ravens Football

Photo Icon View Photo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Jackson initially did not take the field with Baltimore’s other two quarterbacks, but with practice still open to reporters, he came out with his helmet on and did some throwing, also receiving hugs from some teammates.

The Ravens (1-5) have been holding out hope that Jackson’s return can help save their season after four straight losses. Now all eyes will be on the two-time MVP to see what progress he makes this week, with the Chicago Bears in town Sunday. The Ravens had an open date last weekend.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.