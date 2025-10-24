Chargers’ Justin Herbert sets NFL completion record through 6 seasons

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert set an NFL record for completions through a player’s initial six seasons with his second pass of Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Herbert’s first-quarter connection with Keenan Allen for 17 yards gave him 2,129 completions, one more than Hall of Famer Peyton Manning had in his first six years.

The record-breaking throw came one play after Herbert was nearly intercepted by Isaiah Rodgers for a Vikings touchdown. The pass was ruled incomplete after a replay review.

Herbert, the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oregon, entered Thursday’s game completing 67.5% of his passes through seven games for an NFL-leading 1,913 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Through his first 86 games, the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 had completed 66.6% of his passes for 23,006 yards, with 150 TDs and 51 interceptions.

