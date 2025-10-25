Justin Fields to start at QB for Jets with Tyrod Taylor ruled out against Bengals, AP source says

Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

After a week during which coach Aaron Glenn declined to announce his starter publicly, the situation apparently became moot when Tyrod Taylor was ruled out Saturday with a knee injury, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets didn’t make an announcement.

The New York Post first reported that Fields would start and the injured Taylor wouldn’t travel with the team to Cincinnati.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will serve as the struggling Fields’ backup for the winless Jets (0-7).

It wasn’t immediately known if Taylor would have started if he were healthy, but the veteran quarterback was listed Friday as questionable to play after he was limited all week with a knee ailment. Taylor said he took a helmet to the knee in the second half of the Jets’ 13-6 loss to Carolina last Sunday.

The question of who would start at quarterback against the Cincinnati Bengals was a source of debate and secrecy all week.

Glenn declined both Wednesday and Friday to reveal whether Fields or Taylor will be under center, citing not wanting to give the Bengals a “competitive advantage.”

“I cannot tell you that,” Glenn said Friday when asked if he could announce his starter.

When a reporter followed by asking if it’s because he simply doesn’t want to, Glenn responded: “That’s exactly it.”

It became an issue after Fields was benched at halftime against the Panthers because of another dismal performance during which he went 6 of 12 for 46 yards. Taylor was 10 of 22 for 126 yards and two interceptions in Fields’ place. That followed a game during which Fields went 9 of 17 for 45 yards while playing all of New York’s 13-11 loss to Denver in London.

Fields and Taylor said throughout the week they didn’t know who the starter is and split snaps at practice. It turned out Taylor’s knee injury was more serious than was let on since he’s not even making the trip to Cincinnati. Taylor had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee during the summer and didn’t play during the preseason.

It appeared Glenn might turn to Taylor this week, though, especially after owner Woody Johnson blasted the quarterback play while speaking at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday. He largely blamed the team’s 0-7 start on Fields’ spotty performances.

“He has the ability, but something just is not jiving,” Johnson said. “The offense is just not clicking. And you can’t run the ball if you can’t pass the ball. That’s Football 101.”

Fields said on Wednesday he didn’t hear Johnson’s comments, but insisted they would have no impact on his mental approach.

“No matter if it’s him, no matter if it’s family members, or even teammates sometimes, there’s going to be times where you have to be the only one who believes in yourself,” Fields said. “That’s his opinion, and like I told you guys after the game on Sunday, I’m at peace and all my focus is right now is working each and every day and getting better.”

Glenn also said Wednesday he respected Johnson’s comments but the decision on who’d start would remain the coach’s call. When asked Friday if Taylor’s knee situation could play into the quarterback decision, Glenn said remained mum on his decision despite repeated questions.

“That’s exactly why I’m saying that — because I don’t want to,” Glenn said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve got to answer you that. It’s not going to change.”

___

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer