Titans trade CB Roger McCreary to the Rams for a conditional 2026 fifth-round draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans traded cornerback Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2026 draft.

McCreary was the 35th pick overall in the second round out of Auburn in 2022. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback has started 38 of 55 games, and he has three interceptions and four sacks for his career. McCreary just got his first sack this season in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis.

The Rams’ secondary has appeared to be the weakest part of their highly ranked defense. Its depth has been tested since starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his collarbone last month. Coach Sean McVay suggested this month that the Rams would look for additional help at the trade deadline after they surprisingly didn’t draft or sign a defensive back in the offseason.

This is the second cornerback the Titans (1-7) have traded since this season started. They traded Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets in September.

