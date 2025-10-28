Chiefs dominate Washington 28-7, proving they might be better than last season despite their record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have more losses through eight games than they had the entirety of last regular season.

They just might be a better team, though.

So much of the incredible 15-2 regular-season record a year ago was smoke and mirrors, the byproduct of fluke plays, timely execution and a penchant for winning one-score games. But there have been no flukes during their 5-3 start to this season: all five wins, including Monday night’s 28-7 rout of Washington, have been by at least two scores.

“I know our record isn’t as good,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, “but it’s a lot more fun when everybody is going out there and making things happen. We lost some tough games early that we won previous years, but it’s not like anyone hung their head.”

Not after a close loss to the Chargers in their season-opener, played thousands of miles away in Brazil, and without their top two wide receivers with Xavier Worthy getting hurt in the first quarter and Rashee Rice serving his six-game suspension.

Nor after a loss to the Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch, or against Jacksonville, when the Chiefs basically gave the game away.

Instead, the Chiefs (5-3) got healthy and whole, with Rice rejoining the team a couple of weeks ago. They began to rally around a core led by Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and they have now won five of their last six games, including the last three — against the powerful Lions, lowly Raiders and banged-up Commanders — by an absurd 89-24 combined margin.

It’s the kind of stuff the Chiefs were doing during Mahomes’ first couple of years in the league.

“They complement each other. That’s a positive,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of his collective team. “At this level, you need everybody. And they stay positive; that’s a part I appreciate. Even when it’s up and down, they stay positive and create energy, and with that, they’re able to come around and make plays on both sides of the ball.”

Indeed, it isn’t just the Kansas City offense that is playing at a high level. The defense has allowed 14 points over the last 10 quarters, a streak that included a blanking of the Raiders — the first shutout by the Chiefs in 14 years.

“Usually years prior, we came back with success from the offseason,” Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said, “and it wasn’t that way this year. It’s just day-in and day-out, we’re finding ways to get better, and it’s just a joy to be around.”

It’s been a joy for the Chiefs. A nightmare for everybody they’ve had to face lately.

There are some high-profile games on the horizon, too. Up next is a trip to Buffalo for a rematch of the AFC championship game, then games against Denver and Indianapolis, two of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season.

The way the Chiefs have been playing, it’s a challenge they welcome.

What’s working

One of the reasons that Mahomes has thrown for at least 250 yards and three scores in three of his past four games has been better production by Kansas City on the ground. The Chiefs ran for 148 yards against Washington on Monday night, and that opened up the passing game for them; Mahomes wound up throwing for 299 yards and three TDs.

What needs help

Special teams problems have run the gamut this year, from Harrison Butker’s early-season struggles in the kicking game to poor coverage and penalties. The latter two popped up again in the Chiefs’ win over the Commanders.

Stock up

Defensive end Mike Danna, who missed time with quad and back injuries earlier this season, had a game to remember against Washington. He finished with three tackles, a sack and the first interception that he could recall at any level.

Stock down

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had just one tackle, no sacks and never pressured Commanders fill-in quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday night. The three-time All-Pro still has only two sacks on the season.

Injuries

Bolton and running back Isiah Pacheco each banged up one of their knees during the game.

Key stats

83 — The number of touchdowns by Kelce, tying the Chiefs record held by Priest Holmes. Kelce caught his 80th TD pass on Monday night to go with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a score earlier in his career.

Next steps

The Chiefs and Bills meet again on Sunday in Buffalo.

